Employment academies delivering on Belfast Agenda

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Daniel Baker has hailed the success of the Council’s employment academies in delivering on the aims and objectives of the Belfast Agenda.

Employment and providing access to job opportunities is one of the key strands of Belfast City Council’s community plan and to date Belfast Employment Academies have helped 350 people get their foot on the employment ladder.

Roadshows have been taking place across the city this week, providing the opportunity for those who are unemployed or working less than 16 hours per week to speak with potential future employers.

Employers across a number of different sectors such as construction, hospitality, transport and leisure have been outlining the pathways and options available to people to get involved in their training schemes.

The added benefit of attending the roadshows and signing up to the various employment academies is that participants are guaranteed an interview upon completion of the course.

The free drop in sessions took place at the Crescent Arts Centre, Skainos Centre, Conway Mill and Crumlin Road Gaol.

For more information on our Employment Academies visit: www.belfastcity.gov.uk/employment