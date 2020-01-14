Alexandra Natzke was last year’s winner of Enhanced Hair Studio’s life-changing competition and was fitted with an Enhanced Hair System. We decided to ask Alex a few questions to see how she’s getting on with her new hair.

When did you start losing your hair?

I first lost all my hair when I was 15 after having chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. Most of my hair grew back after treatment but I was left with a bald patch at the top of my head which never grew back.

How did losing your hair affect your confidence?

At the start I was very self-conscious when wearing wigs and hair pieces as I felt it was obvious that I was wearing them and that’s all people would look at. When my hair started growing back, I would always wear it up in a ponytail as I was paranoid that people could see my bald patch. This was especially frustrating when going on nights out or any special events.

Since wearing your new Enhanced Hair System how have you been getting on with it?

I love it! I’m finally able to wear my hair in different ways and not be so self-conscious about wearing my hair down. My hair looks much fuller and the best thing about it is that I don’t feel like I have any hairpieces attached so it’s much more comfortable compared to wigs and clip on hairpieces. I think it’s also more natural looking than wigs.

Is your new system easy to style and manage?

Yes, it’s so easy! The hair piece is human hair, so I can straighten, curl and style it just like normal hair. It is also very handy as you don’t have to wash it as often. I found with wigs and clip on pieces I spent so much time trying to position the hairpiece in the right place to make it look natural so it’s less time consuming as you don’t take the system off.

Would you recommend Enhanced Hair Studio to anyone suffering from hair loss?

Definitely. The ladies at Enhanced Hair Studio are experts at what they do. They are very approachable and willing to answer any questions. At the consultation they show you the hairpieces and explain how the system works. Everything is kept confidential. They also have a variety of different colours, lengths and styles to match your hair. I have tried a lot of different things to try to cover my area of hair loss, but the Enhanced Hair System has been by far the best so for anybody suffering from hair loss I would recommend booking in for a consultation.

If you or anyone you know suffer from hair loss or alopecia, support is available through Alopecia UK. If you would like to find out more information about the Enhanced Hair System please visit www.enhancedhairstudio.com or email info@enhancedhairstudio.com to book in for a free consultation.