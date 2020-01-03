Gala Evening With Nigel Owens

Lurgan Rugby Football Club recently hosted a gala dinner evening with guest speaker, legendary rugby referee, Nigel Owens at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown. Nigel started his career in 1987 and has gone on to become the current world record holder for the most test matches refereed.

Guests enjoyed a drinks reception on arrival, followed by a meal, a series of raffles and entertainment by the Secret Serenaders. Local TV personality Adrian Logan compered the evening.

This function featured in the December 2019 edition of Ulster Tatler.