GEORGE CLARKE OPENS NEW BEDECK SHOWROOM

Following the completion of Bedeck’s new custom-built showroom at head-office Magheralin, the new 5,000 sq. ft facility is now complete, showcasing the complete brand portfolio with dedicated curtain, bath and bedding areas for an immersive showroom experience. Architect and television presenter George Clarke joined the team, carrying out the ribbon-cutting honours followed by a second engagement of the day at the newly refurbished flagship store on the Lisburn Road, Belfast.

