Grosvenor Grammar School 75th Anniversary Celebrations: Launch Event

Grosvenor Grammar School launched its highly-anticipated 75th anniversary celebrations at Belfast City Hall on Thursday 16th January 2020. The City Hall was illuminated in the School’s colours to launch a series of events that are planned to recognise the seventy five years that have passed since the founding of the School.

Dr Vasey, Principal of the School, commented: ‘I am so proud to belong to the fantastic School Community of Grosvenor Grammar School. We have much to celebrate and to look forward to this year. We are sending a warm welcome to all those associated with the School – past and present – to join with us at our programme of events.’

On Sunday 9th February, Grosvenor will stage a Service of Thanksgiving at Bloomfield Presbyterian Church from 3.00pm onwards. On Wednesday 18th March, Belfast’s Ulster Hall will play host to the School’s annual Spring Concert and tickets are available online via the Ulster Hall Box Office. The culmination of the celebrations will be a Gala Dinner, on Friday 24th April at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. This black tie event will feature a drinks reception, five course dinner and entertainment for two hundred guests. Further details can be found on the School’s website: www.grosvenorgrammarschool.org.uk