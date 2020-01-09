Lidl Northern Ireland to Remove Cartoon Characters from Cereal Packaging

Lidl Northern Ireland commits to removing cartoon characters from all its cereal packaging in all stores by Spring 2020

The move is designed to help parents tackle pester power and encourage healthier choices

This follows Lidl’s commitment reduce the added sugar content in own brand products by 20% by the end of 2020 focusing primarily on foods that are popular with and consumed by children

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced that it will stop displaying cartoon characters on its own-brand cereal ranges by Spring 2020, to help parents tackle pester power in the supermarket aisles.

To help parents tackle pester power and make healthy and informed choices, Lidl is removing cartoon characters from the packaging of the following items, introducing new, cartoon-free branding:

• Crownfield Honey Nut Flakes

• Crownfield Honey Hoops

• Crownfield Choco Rice

• Crownfield Rice Snaps

• Crownfield Frosted Flakes

• Crownfield Choco Hoops

• Crownfield Choco Shells

Ciara Sheehan, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Lidl Northern Ireland said: “Promoting and providing healthier food options for our customers is something we are passionate about at Lidl Northern Ireland and we are proud to be leading the way in the Northern Irish retail market with our significant commitments. We want to help parents across Northern Ireland make healthy and informed choices about the food they buy for their children. This latest move underpins our commitment to helping customers lead healthier lives.”

The removal of cartoon characters from all own-brand cereals builds on Lidl’s existing work, which has seen the supermarket commit to reducing the sugar content in own brand products by 20% by the end of this year. Food categories such as breakfast cereals, spreads, sauces, and sweet confectionery are a major focus. Lidl Ireland have reviewed approximately 350 own brand products in order to reach this sugar target.