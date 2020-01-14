Looking, feeling and being your best!

Ulster Tatler’s Joanne Harkness speaks to Alex Best, author, TV personality and ex-wife of the late George Best about her non-surgical facelift treatment with Cosmetech in their Holywood branch.

Catching up with Alex, 24 hours after her treatment, I would not have been aware that she had been through a procedure at all – she was in good spirits and looking as fresh and glamorous as she always does. She emphasised the lack of downtime needed with this treatment. “There is no anesthetic required, the only thing used was some numbing cream. It was just like going for antiwrinkle injections, you could even go back to work after! I woke up this morning with no bruising, just totally back to normal.”

“I noticed the difference straight away.” Alex Best says of her recent non-surgical facelift treatment with Cosmetech in their Holywood branch.

The PDO Thread-Lift is a non-surgical facelift, with zero downtime With the session only lasting 30-60 minutes, you could be mistaken that it would take a bit of time to develop but this was not the case according to Alex.

Alex was also thrilled with the quality of service and attention to detail that she received at Cosmetech.

