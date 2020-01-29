Lurgan RFC Sportsman’s Dinner

Lurgan Rugby Football & Cricket Club recently hosted the annual Sportsman’s Dinner with guest speaker, Tommy Bowe at Pollockpark Clubhouse. Tommy Bowe was a former Irish Rugby Union player who was one of the best wingers for Ulster, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions. The evening consisted of a three-course meal, a series of raffles and a Q&A with Tommy Bowe, who won 69 caps with Ireland and five tests for the Lions. The evening was compered by Local TV personality Adrian Logan and was also attended by Louis Ludik, Schalk Van Der Merwe, the ABC Council Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell, Local MP Carla Lockhart and Jacob Stockdale’s parents, Janine and Graham Stockdale.

