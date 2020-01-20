New Brook leisure centre officially opened

Lord Mayor, Councillor Daniel Baker, officially opened the new £15 million Brook Leisure Centre on 17th January following a busy first month when it welcomed almost 8,000 visitors.

Brook, which will focus largely on outdoor leisure provision, is the third of seven new centres to open as part of Belfast City Council’s £105 million Leisure Transformation Programme – the biggest investment in leisure services in the UK.

Key facilities include two 3G pitches suitable for Gaelic and soccer, covered and uncovered five-a-side soccer pitches, a hurling wall, a playground, a 60 station gym, a sports hall and a multi-purpose room. It also brings swimming to the Brook area for the first time with the addition of a four lane, 25 metre pool that can be transformed into a sensory pool – the first in Belfast.

The Lord Mayor said: “I’m very excited to be opening this outstanding new centre today. The new Brook will welcome sports clubs and users from all over Belfast and further afield, and the facilities will also play a vital role in improving health and wellbeing in the local community, which is a central aim of the Belfast Agenda, the city’s community plan.

“These five star facilities will be available at three star prices so that they are accessible to everyone in the city.

“With that principle in mind, I am also delighted to confirm that a proposal is being submitted to Council this month seeking approval for the pilot family membership scheme, currently on trial at Olympia, to be rolled out citywide in March.”

“Brook has already seen an influx of new members, and with over 3,500 visits to the centre in the past month, we are confident that the centre will be a real success for the wider community.”

Further details on the council’s £105 million Leisure Transformation Programme can be found at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/transformingleisure. For information of the new facilities at Brook, visit www.better.org.uk/brook