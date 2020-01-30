NEW COLLECTIONS AND COLLABORATIONS WITH KRIS TURNBULL

Kris Turnbull Studios hosted two prestigious events to launch their 2020 interior collection and showcase the new collaboration with Minotti.

Guests sipped on Champagne as they discovered Kris’s stunning new inspirations and collections. SAPHYRE hosted dinner, and guests enjoyed the Chef’s seasonal 5-course tasting with ‘High on Heels London’ creating the perfect party atmosphere to dance the night away!

For more coverage of this event, see the winter edition of Ulster Tatler Interiors, out now.