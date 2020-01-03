NI Fight Night

Northern Ireland Fight Night 2019 was held in the Magherabuoy House Hotel in aid of the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust. This was the first cash prize karate event in Northern Ireland with the winner taking home £1000 and second place securing £500. The Geddis Family who run Zanshin NI, the biggest Shotokan Karate Club in Northern Ireland, founded the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust after their son/brother Zachary took his own life in March 2017. ZGBTST aims to raise more mental health awareness in NI and decrease the stigma surrounding suicide.

You can find more information about ZGBTST at: www.zacharygeddisbreakthesilencetrust.org