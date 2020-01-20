“No Fly” cruising from Dublin

You won’t even have to make a trek to the Airport for a cruise next year, in fact you will be picked up close to your door. Donegal based Travel Company JMG Travel and Cruise & Maritime Voyages have further strengthened their range of No-Fly cruising options for next summer. Family-owned JMG Travel is the tour operating division of well-known Donegal Coach holiday operator McGinley Coach Travel and started to offer cruise holidays in 2011. All Dublin departures will be onboard Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ 1250 guest medium-sized cruise liner Magellan, which features a wide range of comfortable lounge areas, well- appointed facilities and expansive panoramic viewing ideally suited to these scenic cruise programmes.

Starting in March 2020 and continuing into October there will be twenty departures from Belfast, Dublin and Cobh, each of these can be booked in the knowledge that you don’t need to go near an airport. Complimentary coach transfers are included from most major towns so nothing could be more convenient. There is a varied selection of exciting cruise itineraries with very competitive fares

River Seine Experience 24th Jun 2020 for 8 nights from €859pp

From the Emerald Isle, Magellan drops anchor at the beautiful Isles of Scilly with a chance to visit Tresco’s Abbey Gardens. Explore charming St Peter Port and the scenic delights of Guernsey before cruising the River Seine to Rouen. Discover this ‘city of a hundred spires’ and walk in the footsteps of Joan of Arc. An overnight stay here offers the chance to visit Monet’s celebrated garden in Giverny

Norwegian Fjords 2 July for 9 Nights Ex Belfast from €1,059pp

Known throughout the world for its awe-inspiring beauty, Norway’s fjordland is simply spectacular. During this amazing voyage Magellan cruises Hardangerfjord and Sognefjord, considered to be the king and queen of the fjords, and visits Flam, famous for its spectacular railway, and Eidfjord with a chance to visit the impressive Vøringfossen waterfall. Visits to Orkney and Dublin complete this fantastic cruise.

Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire 24 July for 12 nights Ex Dublin from €1,249pp

Geysers, glaciers, lava flows and volcanic craters, bubbling mud pools, stunning waterfalls and geothermal hot springs, Iceland has one of the world’s most dynamic landscapes. You’ll step ashore in four fascinating ports of call as you circumnavigate the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’. Lerwick in Scotland’s Shetland Islands and the dramatic Faroes are stepping-stones on what promises to be an exciting voyage.

Spain, Portugal, France & Morocco 05 August for 12 nights Ex Dublin from €1,369pp

Mouth-watering variety is the key word for this southbound cruise as you discover each destination’s unique scenery, charm and ambience. Grand architecture gives way to charming old quarters and contrasting cities reveal a wealth of fascinating history. You’ll be tempted with shopping bargains, or choose to simply relax, enjoy the local cuisine, and let the world go by.

Summertime Gardens & River Seine 27 August for 7 nights Ex Dublin from €669pp

Visit some world-renowned gardens on this delightful cruise full of colour. Opt to see Tresco’s Abbey Gardens in the Isles of Scilly, Monet’s Garden in Normandy. Cruise the beautiful River Seine for an overnight stay in Rouen to follow in the footsteps of Joan of Arc and Richard the Lion heart, and discover the beautiful coast and countryside of Guernsey.

Prices are current and includes en-suite accommodation, all meals on board, entertainment, port taxes and coach transfers to and from Dublin. Check www.jmgcruise.com or call 00 35374-9135201 for a brochure