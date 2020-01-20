Percy French and Coole Lady Return to the Lyric Theatre

Belfast-born actor, director, writer and artist Sam McCready passed away in February 2019. On the year anniversary of his passing, his wife, Joan McCready, has returned to Belfast to help co-ordinate a series of tributes to Sam. The celebration of Sam’s legacy will see a number of events held at the Lyric Theatre, including the staging of his plays, Percy French and Coole Lady, at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast.

Percy French: Melodies of Unforgotten Years (22-26 January 2020)

Author of some of the best-loved songs in the Irish repertoire, among them “The Mountains of Mourne”, “Slattery’s Mounted Fut”, and “Phil the Fluter’s Ball, Percy French is brought to life in this witty and amusing show, which celebrates the music and the life of one of Ireland’s best known and best loved entertainers, from his days as Cavan’s most notable “Inspector of Drains” to his success as a performer in London, where he not only gave concerts in the most prestigious halls but also performed for the Price of Wales and distinguished members of the aristocracy. Yet he was most at home in Ireland performing in almost every town and village in the country.

Karl O’Neill as Percy French is joined by Singer/Guitarist Kyle Riley who brings a fine singing voice and a fresh interpretation to many of the best known songs. The production is directed by Joan McCready.

Coole Lady: The Extraordinary Story of Lady Gregory

(05-09 February 2020)

Coole Lady is a memory play. From her estate at Coole Park, Lady Gregory, co-founder of Dublin’s Abbey Theatre, reflects on a life of service to her country, her family and her friends. She recalls times when she was the centre of Ireland’s literary life and periods of personal tragedy lived in the midst of national struggle. She speaks frankly about her love affairs and her determined efforts to ensure the survival of her beloved Coole. Proud and indomitable on the outside, Lady Gregory reveals a passionate nature and deep vulnerability within. More than anything, the play is a story of survival and courage that engages our sympathies and touches our hearts.

