Regional Primary PCI Service Gala Ball

A gala ball at the Belfast City Hall celebrated the tenth anniversary of a life-saving treatment called primary per cutaneous coronary intervention. Over those 10 years, over 5,000 patients with a major heart attack have undergone this high-tech medical procedure at either the Royal Victoria or Altnagelvin Hospitals. Expert cardiology teams in these hospitals work at all times of the day or night, removing blockages from inside the heart’s arteries to restore blood flow. The whole population of Northern Ireland has access to this treatment with dramatically better outcomes for patients.

For more coverage of this event, see the January 2020 edition of Ulster Tatler, out now.