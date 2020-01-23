Sam McCready – A Celebration

The late, great, Sam McCready will be celebrated and honoured with acelebration of his art at the ArtisAnn Gallery from 5th – 29th of February, 2020, and with a late night reception on 12th February, 2020.

Better known as an actor and director, Sam nevertheless was an extremely talented painter. This exhibition showcases his work from the last decade of his incredibly productive life and is a rare opportunity to see them all together.

On Wed 12th February we are delighted to be joined by Sam’s wife Joan McCready for a late night viewing of the exhibition from 6 to 8pm. Sam’s great friend Moore Sinnerton will say a few words to open the event. This event is free and open to everyone.

The exhibition runs at the ArtisAnn Gallery, 70 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast from

Wed 5th February to Sat 29th Feb 2020.

​All Welcome

Admission is free.

All art is available to buy, and taken away at the end of the exhibition.

You can also buy art from this exhibition through the own art scheme; an interest free loan over 10 months (and you still get to take the art home immediately the exhibition ends).