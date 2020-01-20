The Integrated AlumNI – a network of past students and ambassadors of integrated education in Northern Ireland – have called for an independent review into a single education system in the province. They state that segregated schooling propagates divided leadership and that Northern Ireland maintains an education system that serves to separate children; around 90% of pupils are educated in schools that identify with a single tradition or denomination – a system which is both costly and divisive. The proposal for an educational review rightly seeks to pursue greater efficiency in delivery costs, raising standards and access to the curriculum for all pupils. The provision of integrated education, in line with the stated desire of parents across the country, is vital to producing leaders who are willing and able to work together.

A poll commissioned for the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), found that 67% of parents in Northern Ireland would support a move by their school to become integrated. Meanwhile, over 82% of respondents supported the proposal for an independent review into how education is planned and delivered in Northern Ireland. (LucidTalk, “Northern Ireland Attitudinal Poll”, 2018).

Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Integrated AlumNI, Hilary Copeland, said: “The Integrated AlumNI welcome and support the commitment laid out in New Decade, New Approach Deal, ‘to help build a shared and integrated society, the Executive will support educating children and young people of different backgrounds together in the classroom.”