SMEG COOKERY DEMO AT BODEL

At a recent pre Christmas Smeg cookery demonstration at Bodel Distributors, local chef Stephen Jeffers prepared a fantastic feast of Christmas dishes. All the guests thoroughly enjoyed a traditional Turkey with all the trimmings prepared in a Smeg Linea oven. Stephen also used the Smeg combination oven microwaves, induction hob and steam ovens to cook his tasty dishes. Stephen showcased the powerful and striking red Smeg stand mixer to make the meringue dessert.

For more details on Smeg or the next demonstration please contact Bodel Distributors on 028 92672412

