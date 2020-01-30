Tailor-Made Design by Kris Turnbull

Ulster Tatler Interiors speaks to Interior Designer, Kris Turnbull.

How would you describe your eclectic styling and the way you work?

We don’t have a house style, rather it’s all about being the design lead and styling for our clients. I have such a broad client base, from very contemporary to classic country house and therefore it is about the integrity and application of the design principles, and creating beautiful spaces with my vision and interpretation. #TeamKTS create unique and special spaces for people to live, tailoring each design project to the individual requirements of our clients. While the creative process is at the heart of the design studio, it is driven with clear methodology and planning, whether we are conceptually preparing a new house build with the architectural team or planning an interior fit out the team set goals, and plan carefully. Design is not something bought off the shelf, rather it is a journey and development of ideas with our client’s final concept at the foundation of the brief.

What is your design motto?

I believe that it is essential to tailor a design solution that is a combination of aspirations and how people want to live in the space.

What inspires you most?

Such a big question… on a personal level as a kid, I grew up in the greenhouses of my grandmother’s home. She taught me colour and the amount of colours and tones in one creation, how to put form and colour together from such a young age. I get my broad styling from travelling around the world between projects. The Far East, Middle East and Africa are the biggest and most inspiring places for history, design, print and colour compositions. All of these experiences help me to compose my thoughts to then translate in the design studio. I like to challenge and question things and when it comes to black and white decisions, my thought process tends to be more tones of grey! My world in design is inspirational with artisan makers, textile productions and cabinet makers all coming together along withmy personal ideas, making a very rich pool of creativity.

