THE LAUNCH OF NEUSPACE

Neuspace, the new, bespoke fit-out business recently held their launch event. The new NI company reimagines wasted garage space, transforming them into a purpose-built gym, office, bar, pool or anything the client desires. The company was set up by fitness expert, Darryl Sloan and director of Wrights Design House, Glen Wright. The launch took place in Glen’s home, where guests had the opportunity to see first hand the garage space, which has been transformed into a gym, with cleverly created storage and design concepts.

