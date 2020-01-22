The Perfect Way to Celebrate Irish Coffee Day

The iconic Irish Coffee was originally created by barman and chef, Joe Sheridan, as a warm and welcoming drink for tourists arriving in Ireland via transatlantic passenger planes in the 1940s. Almost 80 years later, we are still celebrating this comforting winter drink and Saturday 25th January marks National Irish Coffee Day.

It goes without saying that an Irish Coffee would not be complete without a healthy helping of Irish Whiskey. This classic, go-to recipe from Bushmills Irish Whiskey showcases the smooth and versatile flavours of Bushmills Original, a whiskey that complements and enhances the rich flavours of the coffee, making it the perfect partner.

Bushmills Irish Coffee

Ingredients

35ml Bushmills Original

10 – 15ml demerara syrup

Black coffee / Americano

Double cream float

Method

Pre-heat glass coffee mug, make one Americano coffee, add 35ml Bushmills Original and demerara syrup. Muddle and add cream float on top to serve.

