There’s More Life in the Old Dog Yet!

Drumbo Park is back on winning form and the venue has been rebranded as a conference and events venue, as well as a racetrack. From this Friday, 31 January, they are launching their live racing followed by Karaoke and craic with drag DJ Misty falls.

You can enjoy the dog racing before, during and after your meal from the panoramic views of their state of the art restaurant and viewing gallery, then party the night away. Suitable for over 18s only.

For bookings, check out www.drumbopark.com or call 028 90610070