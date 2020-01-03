Unfinished Symphony Book Launch

A book launch for award-winning journalist and author Alf McCreary’s latest title Unfinished Symphony recently took place at Waterstones Belfast. The book tells the story of the Ulster Orchestra since its establishment in 1966 to the present day. The book is lavishly laid out by top book designer Wendy Dunbar. The Ulster Orchestra is highly regarded as one of the best orchestras of its size anywhere and it has built up a large and loyal audience for its regular concerts, particularly in the Ulster Hall.

