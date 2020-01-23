Visit Holiday World Show 2020 to plan the destination wedding/Honeymoon of your dreams!

Exhibitors from the world’s top wedding destinations including Ireland will be present at Holiday World Show Dublin

Dublin, 21st January 2020 Whether you’re thinking of getting married abroad, or searching for the perfect honeymoon, Holiday World Show Dublin is the perfect place to start planning your special day! Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the show will be taking place this weekend, Friday 24th to Sunday 26th January 2020 in the RDS Simmonscourt, and is the perfect place to get all the information you’ll need on weddings or honeymoons around the world.

For those who are dreaming of a wedding here in Ireland, or a luxurious mini-moon, there will be a number of Irish exhibitors from hotels and resorts all over the country exhibiting at Holiday World Show, to help you plan a dream wedding a little closer to home.

Some of the most popular overseas wedding and honeymoon destinations will be exhibiting at Holiday World Show Dublin, from old favourites to exotic, far flung locations. Here are the top wedding destinations exhibiting at the show:

Exhibitors from Spain and the Canary Islands, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Cyprus will all be present at the show, as well as other popular European wedding destinations like Malta and Austria. Experts will be on hand all weekend offering insider information on each destination.

The Caribbean remains as popular as ever, with exhibitors from seven Caribbean islands attending the Show; Barbados, Bahamas, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia and Puerto Rico. For those planning a wedding in the USA, a visit to the 2020 Visit USA Pavilion is a must, over 40 exhibitors from across the states will be offering advice and guidance to couples to help plan the wedding of their dreams.

Thailand is another country which has seen a surge in popularity for weddings and honeymoons in recent years. Our experts will be able to answer any questions you may have, and offer advice on the best destinations and deals.

Over 1,000 travel professionals will be on hand to give advice and detailed, expert information on how to make the most of a honeymoon or wedding abroad and more importantly, how to get the best value for your big day.

For up to date information on Holiday World Show 2020 see www.holidayworldshow.com