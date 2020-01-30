VP Jebb Bathrooms re-opening

Well-known Belfast bathroom and plumbing merchants, VP Jebb re-opened its doors following a significant programme of refurbishment and its acquisition by leading NI plumbing merchant, Bassetts. The re-launch, which was attended by past and present customers, as well as many of VP Jebb’s regular tradespeople, perfectly showcased the impressive results of the recent £500,000 investment in the iconic North Belfast Business.

