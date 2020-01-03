White and Guerrero

Gerry White and Claro Guerrero were recently married with a private ceremony in Belfast City Hall, followed by a Jawbox Gin cocktails and champagne reception in the Observatory Bar at the top of the Grand Central Hotel. Guests then headed to James St. Restaurant for a wedding reception lunch prepared by Head Chef, Niall McKenna, with entertainment by a wonderful traditional harpist. After lunch everyone headed to the Europa Hotel’s Piano Bar where the couple first met 15 years ago. A special thank you to General Manager of Europa Hotel, James McGinn for the smooth running of the day and making it extra special. Gerry and Claro both wore suits tailored by The Belfast Tailor, Mr Chris Suitor.

Photography by Sean McGibbon.