A light, colourful spring ahead from Harvey Norman

Spring is just around the corner – and so is the Harvey Norman Spring Summer 2020 (SS20) collection which will be launched in a few short weeks.

Here is a preview of some of our SS20 collection to bring a dash of colour and light as we count down the days to spring…and the Harvey Norman Spring Summer collection.

Our Hagan collection introduces a new colour to their bed range – Rust. The Mini Nature linen set adds a beautiful floral accent.

Our Herringbone Collection brings a timeless yet light feel to a bedroom. The Makura linen adds a touch of calm. Accented with cushions and throws to make refreshing and beautiful bedroom.

Choice is everything. Our trendy Indy sofa gives you style and comfort and has a choice of on-trend velvet or fabric and a choice of colour. The Nova Medallion rug is a stunning addition to any room.

The sleek and vibrant Isla corner sofa – here in Sky Blue – also has a choice of colour and fabrics to find the perfect match. Add the Nova Abstract rug for colour highlights.

Bringing urban comfort to your dining experience, the Ark dining table is bright, sophisticated and extendable. Made from the newest trend in dining materials – melamine – this table is scratch & spill resistant.

Our Lumi dining set has a striking white marble effect tabletop contrasted by blush velvet seats for a sophisticated and modern design. The ceramic surface – another materials trend we love – makes it scratch and spill resistant.

Let there be light! All our table lamps in this new collection are the perfect accent to any room.

(Lustre Ball & Gold, Cream and Brushed Brass, Antique Brass, White Orb & Gold, Watson Table Lamp, Knowle Stags, Jak Touch Table Lamp, Black/White stripe)

Meet the Marmalade gang. These doorstops will bring fun (and function) to your room!