Bangor Swimming Club 100th Anniversary

Over 50 past members of Bangor Swimming Club met to celebrate 100 years of the club in Teddy’s Bar and Grill, Castle Street. Old friends from the 1960s-1990s gathered to celebrate swimming in Bangor ASC in one of their most successful periods while catching up and renewing friendships. It was amazing to hear men in their mid-forties thanking Marion McClean for teaching them to swim when they were small children. All those present wanted to thank everyone who helped their careers and made them what they are.

For more coverage of this event, see our February edition, out now.