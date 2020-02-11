Belfast pupils celebrate £220,000 playground refurbishment

Children from two Belfast schools were the first to visit Ravenhill playground in Ormeau Park following the completion of a £220,000 refurbishment funded through the Annual Playground Improvement Programme.

Pupils from Mitchell House School and Park Primary School joined Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, Councillor John Kyle, at the official reopening of the transformed facility, which includes an excellent range of challenging and inclusive play equipment for children of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Belfast City Council has installed a wheelchair swing alongside other inclusive equipment such as a flush roundabout, basket swing, sensory musical equipment, inclusive springers and accessible multi-play units. For toddlers there are cradle swings, a slide, activity panels, spring rockers while older children can enjoy swings, a rotating see-saw, multi-play unit and challenging 6m high climbing net.

Councillor Kyle said: “The newly refurbished Ravenhill playground is a fantastic addition to Ormeau Park. The new facilities are first class and the introduction of the wheelchair swing is a great step in making sure our facilities are inclusive and can be enjoyed by everyone in the city.

“It’s so important that we continue to invest in our parks and open spaces, to encourage our residents to get out and enjoy the outdoors resulting in healthy and active lifestyles which is a key focus of our Belfast Agenda.”

He added: “I want to congratulate council staff who were involved in bringing this project forward and I would encourage everyone to come down and enjoy the new facility.”

Grassed areas, tree planting and colourful safety surfacing are all part of the attractive play environment. New boundary fencing and improved access also provide a safe, inviting facility for children and their families to visit.

The Playground Improvement Programme focusses on carrying out improvements at playgrounds across the city. For details of all Belfast’s parks and open spaces, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parks