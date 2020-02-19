BoyleSports announced as sponsor of ‘Ulster’ double at Down Royal

Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker, BoyleSports, has signed a major multi-year sponsorship deal with Down Royal Racecourse.

The new three-year investment will give BoyleSports exclusive naming rights to two celebrated races as part of an exciting calendar of racing fixtures for 2020.

This includes ‘The BoyleSports Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap)’ and ‘The BoyleSports Ulster Oaks’ which will both take place at Down Royal Racecourse on the second day of the Summer Festival of Racing, with a total prize fund of €140,000.

The long-established two-day Festival, staged on 19th and 20th June, is the highlight of the summer racing calendar at Down Royal.

The announcement comes just days after BoyleSports acquired 33 William Hill betting shops in Northern Ireland, its largest acquisition to date, bringing its total number of shops in the north to 39, to 298 on the island of Ireland, and its retail footprint across Ireland and the UK to 317.

For full details on the Summer Festival of Racing or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com