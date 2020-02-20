Cinemagic ‘On The Pulse’ short film festival returns

‘On The Pulse’ short film festival presented by Cinemagic returns for a second edition from 29th February to 29th March 2020.

The initiative is funded by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen and over 30 events have been designed to motivate, educate and inspire young audiences with film screenings, education programmes, talks and hands-on workshops all focused on the short film genre.

Special guests include Director and Animator, Robin Shaw; Director and Writer, Ben Smith; Music Video Director, Lochlainn McKenna and representatives from BBC Writersroom.

Chris Shaw, Cinemagic Festival Programmer said “We have programmed a contemporary season of the very best international short films for young audiences as well as showcasing short films made by local young filmmakers. ‘On The Pulse’ will also illustrate the importance of short filmmaking in the development of practical skills and in the development of sustainable and long-term careers in the creative industries. Schools, student filmmakers, young people and families can look forward to a host of special events in venues across Belfast as well as Lisburn and Bellaghy.”

Booking Details

To book and view all events visit https://cinemagic.org.uk/festivals/belfast/ or https://cinemagic.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/On-The-Pulse-programme.pdf

Education Programme: Email schools@cinemagic.org.uk or Telephone Cinemagic 028 90 311 900