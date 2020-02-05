Day At The Races

Down Royal Racecourse, one of Ireland’s finest race tracks, has a year-round busy schedule featuring fantastic race fixtures complete with a host of entertainment packages. Located just outside Lisburn, the historic racecourse has hosted the ‘Sport of Kings’ since the 17th Century including some of the most noteworthy events on the Irish racing calendar. The dull winter weather didn’t stop crowds gathering at Down Royal’s much-loved Boxing Day races. Punters wrapped up warm for a day out at the famous course while taking their chances on the horses in hope of a big win.

