Down Royal Racecourse places safe bet on United Wines

United Wines is on course for a good year having partnered with Down Royal Racecourse as exclusive supplier of wines to its bars and restaurants.

The partnership is agreed just months after the drinks distributor announced a significant expansion to its wine portfolio with the addition of a number of popular wine labels.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, On Trade Key Account Manager commented, “The offering is broad and inclusive with something for every taste, pocket and need. For instance, the introduction of a range of PET 75cl bottles to the public bar means that customers can leave the area with the bottle without having them decanted.

The Racecourse is home to 12 fixtures annually, each attracting capacity crowds with many honed to particular audiences. That, says Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse, was one of the appeals of partnering with United Wines:

“The broad range that United Wines put together for us is tailored to the visitors who come to the racecourse right across the year, providing a flexible offering that is appealing to all. In particular the ability to introduce 75cl PET bottles is a real advantage that we are confident will drive new sales.We’re very much looking forward to working with United Wines, meeting on a regular basis to discuss how we can continue to best meet the needs of all of our customers.”