EXHIBITION OF MARGEY ORIGINALS AT TITANIC HOTEL THIS WEEKEND

Artist Adrian Margey will stage a major exhibition of his work at Titanic Hotel Belfast this weekend: Friday 7th – Sunday 9th February. Well-known for his bold and colourful contemporary depictions of Irish landscape, landmarks, cityscapes and musical traditions, Margey is also winning a great deal of praise for his more subtle, impressionistic works. With a string of successful solo exhibitions behind him, Margey is considered one of Northern Ireland’s most collected young artists today.

The eclectic show at Titanic Hotel promises to showcase a wide variety of the artist’s enigmatic work. From large-scale canvases to smaller pieces, collectors and art lovers will enjoy many depictions of Belfast City, including portrayals of Belfast Castle, Cavehill, Belvoir Forest, the Crown Bar, City Hall and Barnett Demesne to name but a few. Donegal, the North Coast, Glens of Antrim and the Mournes have also inspired much of Margey’s new collection. Representations of traditional Irish musicians and dancers will also be on show.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Opening times as follows: Friday 7th February: 6pm – 9pm / Saturday 8th February: 11am – 8pm & Sunday 9th February: 11am – 6pm. Parking for Titanic Hotel visitors is located in Titanic Belfast Museum underground car park. To access the car park, take the second left past the hotel on Queen’s Road following the signs for hotel parking.

For more information telephone Margey’s Portrush studio on 07841593762 or visit www.adrianmargey.com for a full online preview of the work going on show.