Galgorm Heralds New Decade of Growth after £60m Investment

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has welcomed a new decade of growth after a 10-year, £60 million investment program which has transformed the Resort into a world-class international tourism destination. It also plans to invest an additional £20 million over the next five years.

The multi-million-pound investment into the premier estate has included expanding its accommodation from 75 rooms and suites to 147 and extending its award-winning Thermal Spa Village across three acres.

The refurbishments have led to a string of accolades for the Resort, with the Thermal Spa recently crowned Global Luxury Spa Hotel ahead of some of the world’s most iconic spa retreats. The Resort has also played host to a range of global events including the World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards, host to the R&A and patrons of the 148th Open Championship and host to the 21st National Golf Tourism Conference and 2018 Gala Irish Golf Awards.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said:

“Over the past decade, our continued focus on investment and innovation has seen Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort undergo a dramatic transformation to become an international, world-class tourism destination.

The significant growth achieved year-on-year is testament not only to our commitment to investing in our product, but also to the dedication of our fantastic staff. We heavily invest in our team to ensure the delivery of excellence across all our offerings at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort.

We are proud of what we have achieved in a competitive global marketplace, driving a premium, quality product for discerning visitors who rate luxury, location and service when choosing a destination.”

Most recently, the Resort has undergone an upgrade of its standard guestrooms, investing £400,000 in refurbishing its accommodation to superior grade rooms. The Resort has also expanded its accommodation by investing in new lodges and launching its exclusive Red Oaks Residence, a secluded luxury home-from-home with private hot tub and unparalleled views of the River Maine.

In addition, Galgorm’s flagship bar, McKendry’s Bar & Lounge (formerly known as Gillies Bar) received an £800,000 refurb, opening in January 2020 with a traditional Irish offering. The new-look lounge encompasses one of the largest collections of whiskey in the island of Ireland.

Galgorm Spa also expanded its offering in 2019 with an £1 million investment in developing the Resort’s Serenity Gardens to include a new Palm House. Additional relaxation areas, saunas and hot tubs have also been installed to accommodate burgeoning numbers of spa visitors.

For more information please visit www.galgorm.com