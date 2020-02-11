Get on the cycle freeway as the popular Ciclovia Belfast returns

The worldwide phenomenon known as Ciclovia returns to the streets of Belfast on Sunday 29th March from 0930 – 12pm (noon). Ciclovia Belfast provides a traffic free cycling experience through the streets of Belfast City Centre. It aims to promote community cohesion, physical and mental well-being, cycling awareness and safety. It’s fun, free, for all ages and abilities.

As in previous years there is no need to sign up, just turn up on the day and enjoy a Sunday morning on the cycle freeway. The route runs between two hubs located at Botanic Gardens and Belfast City Hall and is accessible from 0930 – 12pm (noon). Traffic management will be in place from 08:00am – 12:30pm and normal traffic flow will resume at 12:30pm.

Key features of Ciclovia Belfast:

Activities will run at Belfast City Hall from 0930-1200pm and at Botanic Gardens from 0930-1:00pm and will feature lots of free family fun events including cycling, sporting and safety activities.

Along the route look-out for choirs, buskers, musicians, circus performers and cycling workshop opportunities.

Participants can start the route wherever they wish and cycle up and down, in whichever direction, throughout the event.

The cycle freeway route follows Botanic Avenue, Dublin Road, Bedford Street, Donegall Square West and onto the front of Belfast City Hall.

On the day participants are welcome to mark the official opening of the cycle freeway by attending the Ciclovia Belfast big roll out. Meeting point is the McClay Library entrance to Botanic Gardens at 0930.

Ciclovia Belfast welcomes all non-motorised transport. If you don’t have a bike, you can walk, run, scoot or trike the route. Need a bike? Then visit one of the Belfast Bikes docks, where you can register and pick up a bike for rent. Belfast Bikes docks are located along the Ciclovia Belfast route. For further details visit www.belfastbikes.co.uk