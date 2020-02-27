Hop along to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this Easter for the Great Rabbit Runaround!

This Easter, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, County Down, springs to life with the Great Rabbit Runaround! From 9 April – 19 April the majestic 100-acre gardens will be overrun with rabbits, but can you spot them?

There’s fun for the whole family as visitors are invited to follow an adventure-packed trail along meandering waterways and pathways bursting with daffodils and spring bulbs, in search of the Hillsborough bunnies. Along the way meet a host of historic characters, from grumpy gardeners struggling to protect their produce, to busy butlers preparing for the Marchioness of Downshires’ guests. Kids can even have a go at making their very own rabbit ears in drop-in workshops – the perfect accessory for any Easter outfit.

At the end of the route little adventurers can enjoy a delicious chocolate bunny prize – exploring is hungry work!

After exploring the gardens, families can make a day of it by delving deeper into the Castle’s history on guided tours of the beautifully re-presented State Rooms led by the Castle’s team of expert explainers. New decorative schemes and artworks, reflect the numerous tales that this elegant estate has to tell.

With dedicated family tours running daily throughout the Easter holidays at 11.15am and 3.15pm, discover some of the weird and wonderful things some of Hillsborough Castle’s guests have left behind, having played host to royalty, peacemakers and presidents. You might even get to try on a tiara!

For more information on Easter at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, visit hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle

Great Rabbit Runaround

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

9 – 19 April 2020

10.00am – 5.00pm (last entry 3.00pm)

For children aged 2-12 years old and their families. Allow 2 hours to complete it with ease

Included as part of garden admission, and free for Historic Royal Palaces members

Family Castle Tours

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

6 – 19 April

11.15pm and 3.15pm

Included in combined castle tour and gardens tickets and free for Historic Royall Palaces members

Tickets can be booked in advance online and collected on arrival