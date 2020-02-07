Love Is In The Air This Valentine’s Day In Belfast

Valentine’s Day is the marmite of special occasions- some love it, some hate it. Either way, it’s upon us once more and Northern Ireland has plenty of options to set your heart a-flutter no matter what your relationship status is.

Take a peek at our top picks below. Whether it’s a romantic getaway or a candle-lit meal, the ideas below are guaranteed to impress that special someone without breaking the bank.

Riverside Romance

What could be more atmospheric than a date night spent by the river? The lights of the city reflected in the water and stunning views of the Belfast waterside provide the perfect backdrop for a night of romancing. Indulge in a feast of French food at celebrity chef and multi- Michelin Star winning Jean Christophe Novelli’s restaurant, Novelli City Quays, where you can enjoy a stunning 3 course meal accompanied by a glass of bubbles for just £40 pp. Offer available from 14th – 16th February.

To view the menu, or book your table, visit http://www.novellirestaurants.co.uk/belfast/.

Why not make a night of it and stay over? Starting from £149, you will be welcomed to your modern, luxurious room with a chilled bottle of prosecco, best enjoyed while savouring the panoramic views over the Quay. Head out into Belfast and explore on foot- Titanic Belfast is located just across the river, while the shops of CastleCourt Shopping Centre and Victoria Square and the bustling nightlife of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter are only a short walk away.

To find out more visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/bfsac-ac-hotel-belfast/.

Parisien Nights

Get a taste for the City of Love at picturesque brasserie, Café Parisien. Gastronomic treasures feature across its menu serving authentic French cuisine while you take in the stunning views of Belfast City Hall as you dine. Enjoy a romantic four-course meal accompanied by a refreshing glass of Blanquet te De Limoux for only £38.50 pp.

For more information visit: www.cafeparisienbelfast.com

Just the Two of Us

If you and your loved one deserve a treat, head to the renowned Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort. Recently crowned Global Luxury Spa Hotel, and boasting luxurious accommodation and the stunning Thermal Village, there’s no better place to cosy up together.

Enjoy some quality alone time and a glass of bubbly with your significant other in Galgorm Resort & Spa’s reclusive riverside hot tub, along with a lavish lunch in Elements and one of the following 60-minute side-by-side treatment options: Dry Body Brush, Aromatherapy Back Massage, Hair Mask and Taster Facial OR Dry Body Brush, Aromatherapy Scalp Massage and Hot Poultice Body Massage. This offer is from £125 pp and is valid from Friday 14th- Saturday 29th February.

For more information visit: www.galgorm.com

Sharing Is Caring

Set hearts (and stomachs) alight with Belfast eatery James Street’s Valentine’s Day menu. Recently hailed as one of Ireland’s Best Restaurants by The Times, James Street has curated a menu that will put a sparkle in everyone’s eyes. Start with mouth-watering crab or glazed pork starter, lock eyes over a tender Cha

teaubriand for two with sauces and sides. Polish off with a sharing dessert of warm vanilla doughnuts accompanied by your choice of either white chocolate and rhubarb cream or dark chocolate, salted caramel & almond mousse, all for just £45 pp.

For more information, and to book your table, visit www.jamesstandco.com/james-street.

Galentine’s Day

If you’re single, there’s no reason to feel left out this Valentine’s Day. Grab your favourite gal pals and head to Fratelli Belfast for the perfect movie night with a private screening of Notting Hill, accompanied by a delectable Italian main, a refreshing glass of wine and an irresistible dessert buffet all for just £25 pp. The event takes places on Tuesday 11 February.

To book your tickets or find out more visit: www.fratellibelfast.com.

There’s plenty in Northern Ireland to suit everyone, no matter your budget or relationship status. Make sure this Valentine’s Day is one to remember and lock in your plans before it’s too late!