The Canal Court Hotel recently hosted the first Newry Inspire Awards. It was a wonderful evening acknowledging and appreciating those within the community who motivate and inspire others in some way. There were ten awards presented on the night which included, ‘Most Inspirational Young Person’, ‘Most Inspirational Public Figure’, and ‘Most Inspirational Business’ to name a few. Children from the Emma Donnelly School of Music and Performing Arts provided the entertainment.

