NI businesswomen gather to celebrate local success

Women in Business and the Causeway Enterprise Agency are delighted to present the 4th Annual Female Entrepreneurs Conference which will take place on Tuesday 3rd March at the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.

Sponsored by Yes You Can, this event coincides with International Women’s Day as over 400 delegates will attend the annual event which will bring together business owners, entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the country to provide thought provoking insights and honest advice from industry experts to help their businesses grow and thrive.

Delegates will hear from three inspirational keynote speakers, Mandy Hickson, former RAF pilot, Mairead Mackle, award winning entrepreneur and founder of Homecare Independent Living and Colette Twomey, Managing Director and co-founder of Clonakilty Food Co. These remarkable women will seek to inspire delegates by sharing their experiences and knowledge of growing your business for the future.

This year’s Conference will also see the return of the ‘Yes You Can’ £20k Pitching competition, a collaboration between Women in Business, the 11 Local Councils and Invest NI. Six regional winners will be announced from 36 regional finalists and the winners will then take part in a live pitching competition with the overall winner being voted for by the audience and scooping an extra cash prize.

Roseann Kelly, Women in Business Chief Executive commented, “As Northern Ireland’s leading business organisation for women, it is only right that we celebrate International Women’s Day with a host of inspirational speakers at our annual Entrepreneur Conference and we are expecting this to be the most successful Conference to date.

The conference will celebrate the success of women, while delivering motivation and empowerment through exceptional speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions. It will be an exhilarating day that will undoubtedly deliver some insightful debate.

Tickets for this event for members are priced at £55 +vat and for non-members are £65 +vat. Book your tickets online now at https://www.womeninbusinessni.com/