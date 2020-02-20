Nordic tourists for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland was promoted to more than 30 top tour operators and travel agents from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland – at Tourism Ireland’s 2020 Nordic trade workshops, which took place this week in Stockholm and Copenhagen.

Twenty-five (25) tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland took part in both workshops, meeting and doing business for 2020 with the Nordic tour operators – to encourage them to extend their Ireland offering, or to include the island of Ireland for the first time, in their brochures and programmes.

Tourism Ireland also took the opportunity to launch the new destination brand for Northern Ireland – ‘Northern Ireland – Embrace a Giant Spirit’ – at both events. Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops this year to highlight Northern Ireland, using this new brand to deliver ‘stand-out’ for Northern Ireland, in the Nordic countries and elsewhere around the world.

A key message for Tourism Ireland is ease of access from the Nordic countries – which has never been easier, with almost 15,000 airline seats on 77 departures per week during the peak summer months.