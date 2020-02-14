OCN NI Announces Shortlist for Second Annual Learners Awards

Open College Network NI (OCN NI) has announced the shortlist for its upcoming Learning Endeavour Awards 2020 which will take place in the Stormont Hotel, Belfast on 23rd March 2020.

OCN NI is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers categories such as Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year and Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.

An unprecedented number of entries were submitted with a huge 62.5% increase on last year and the event has also been timed to form an important part of the Belfast Festival of Learning (23 – 27 March 2020) which will see a range of additional high-profile events take place across the City.

Martin Flynn, CEO of OCN NI said: “We are thrilled at the fantastic response we have received for this year’s Learning Endeavour Awards. The calibre of entries was extremely high and we wish all participants the best of luck.”

For more information on OCN NI go to https://www.ocnni.org.uk/

The shortlist for the Learning Endeavour Awards is as follows –