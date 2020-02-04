Portadown College 30 Year Reunion

On January 18th, alumni from the former Portadown College of Further Education met at the Flamin’ Grill restaurant in Portadown for a 30-year reunion. Around 60 local students graduated on the BTEC Business and Finance Diploma in 1990, and attendees were reunited with classmates and teaching staff, including Paul Lundy and well-known local image consultant Billy Dixon.

