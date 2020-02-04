posted on February 4th, 2020
Portadown College 30 Year Reunion
On January 18th, alumni from the former Portadown College of Further Education met at the Flamin’ Grill restaurant in Portadown for a 30-year reunion. Around 60 local students graduated on the BTEC Business and Finance Diploma in 1990, and attendees were reunited with classmates and teaching staff, including Paul Lundy and well-known local image consultant Billy Dixon.
