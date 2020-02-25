Tate the borough this March, a month and in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is embracing the new spring season with the launch of their first food initiative aimed at encouraging people to explore the array of high quality eateries and restaurants on their doorstep.

A Department for Communities and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council funded initiative, Taste the Borough will run throughout the month of March in each of the Boroughs towns – Antrim, Ballyclare, Crumlin, Glengormley and Randalstown. Everyone is encouraged to try something (or somewhere) new, to embrace the onset of Spring, and to enjoy a feast for the senses that is not to be missed.

As well as unique offers from participating restaurants there will be a whole range of special events and activities for children and adults including food trails, masterclasses, taste events, music plus much more.

For further details on Taste The Borough www.visitantrimandnewtownabbey.com or visit the council Facebook page @ANBorough.