Tommy Bowe and Stephen Ferris Luncheon

The Ulster Reform Club recently played host to a luncheon with two of Ulster and Ireland’s greatest players of the professional era, Tommy Bowe and Stephen Ferris. Both were members of Ireland’s 2009 team that won Ireland’s first Grand Slam for sixty-one years. Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch followed by Tommy and Stephen’s conversation with Ulster Reform Club Past President Jim Neilly.

For more coverage of this event, see our February edition, out now.