Hilton Belfast unveils £10 million refurbishment project

Hilton Belfast is putting the finishing touches on a £10 million transformation project, which includes a full refurbishment of the hotel’s facilities and an expansion of its capacity to 202 bedrooms and suites.

Mark Walker, General Manager of Hilton Belfast commented on the refurbishment saying “With state-of-the-art facilities and high-end finishes, this refurbishment reflects the high standards consumers expect from the Hilton brand, and will maintain our competitive edge as we continue to welcome visitors from all over the world to Belfast.”The new facilities have been unveiled ahead of the HelmsBriscoe’s European, Middle Eastern and Africa (EMEA) Regional Meeting, which is sponsored by and will take place in Hilton Belfast this week (8th to 10th March 2020.).

Gerry Lennon, Chief Executive of Visit Belfast, added “When the Hilton Belfast opened in 1998 it was one of the first international brands to invest in Belfast. That investment acted as a catalyst for wider tourism investment and since then, 24 new hotels and numerous refurbishments have amounted to multi-millions of pounds of private sector investment. Belfast’s hotels now provide close to 5,000 rooms; and last year, nearly 1.4 million bed nights were sold generating over £108m in room revenue for the city economy.

Hilton Belfast continues to be the only hotel in the city that offers all of its event space entirely on the one floor, while Sonoma Bar & Grill and No. 4 are also available exclusively for private hire.