Ballyclare Secondary School formal was held at the Galgorm Resort and Spa. Pupils from years 12, 13 and 14 attended the very popular event and were supported by a large number of the school teaching staff. The event was well planned and organised by the school Formal Committee. The doors opened at 6.30pm and young people gathered for photographs, followed by the opportunity to share a delicious meal together and then have some fun as they joined in with the games and rewards ceremony. The dancing began at 10.00 pm with the evening drawing to a close at 1.00 am. It was a lovely and thoroughly enjoyable evening and the school would like to thank staff at Galgorm Resort and Spa for hosting the formal.

