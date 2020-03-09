Bloomfield Collegiate Formal

Students from Bloomfield Collegiate School gathered for one of the most anticipated events in the school calendar at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor. Many of the glamorous young ladies wore elegant ball gowns and their plus ones looked smart in their evening suits. With its sumptuous dinner, fantastic music and a great opportunity to share stories, Bloomfield’s Class of 2020 Formal was the perfect night to celebrate the Year 14’s school career. The school would like to thank all the students and staff who made it such a memorable occasion.

For more coverage of this event, check out the March edition of Ulster Tatler, out now.