Contact of all main departments

Main switchboard: 028 9066 3311

For editorial/social functions, call 02890663311 and ask for Kellie Burch or email kellie@ulstertatler.com

For advertising/sales/subscriptions, call 02890663311 and ask for Gerry Waddell or email gerry.waddell@ulstertatler.com

For accounts, call 02890663311 and ask for Karen McCrea or email karen.mccrea@ulstertatler.com

For copy department call 02890663311 and ask for Richard Sherry or email prepress@ulstertatler.com