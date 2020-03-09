Frank Ormsby Honoured by Council

Local poet, Frank Ormsby, was honoured at a civic reception in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, recently. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, led by Chair Siobhán Currie, hosted the event to mark Ormsby’s appointment as the Ireland Professor of Poetry. Friends, family and councillors listened while the poet spoke fondly of his early life in Irvinestown, education at St. Michael’s College, Enniskillen, and the lasting impact the people and places of Fermanagh have had on his poetry, including his most recent collection The Rain Barrel, published in October 2019.

For more coverage, check out the March edition of Ulster Tatler, out now.