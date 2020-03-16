Lidl Northern Ireland to Introduce Dedicated Shopping Mornings for Elderly Customers

Starting March 17, Lidl Northern Ireland will introduce dedicated shopping mornings for elderly customers until further notice. The retailer asks that the public respect this time period to allow more vulnerable customers to pick up the food and supplies they need. The mornings will run from 9am – 11am every day and include prioritised queuing and additional assistance.

‘Our top priority is to continue to support the towns and communities we serve across the country, while ensuring the health and safety of our team during this challenging time. We’re confident in our robust and agile supply chain, and all of our stores are continuing to receive daily deliveries as planned,’ said J.P. Scally, Managing Director, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, ‘However, we have seen stronger customer numbers in recent days and as members of the public, it’s our responsibility to look after the more vulnerable in society in these challenging times. We ask that our customers be considerate and responsible when shopping with us and respect this new measure we are introducing to support the elderly, as there is enough stock in our supply chain for everyone.’